57 Candidates Submit Nomination Forms For By-polls On 18 LG Seats In Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) As many as 57 candidates have submitted their nomination forms for 18 seats of chairmen, vice chairmen and ward councilors of different union committees (UCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for which the by-polls will be held on September 24.
According to the details, the vacant Constituencies of the local government would be contested in 13 UCs of the HMC.
As per the election schedule, the initial list of the contesting candidates would be issued by August 25, while the nomination forms would undergo scrutiny between August 26 to 28.
The candidates would be allowed to submit objections against decisions of the returning officers from August 30 to September 2, while the final list of the contesting candidates would be issued on September 6.
The candidates can withdraw from the electoral contest by September 8 and the election symbols would be allotted on September 9.
Recent Stories
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
57 candidates submit nomination forms for by-polls on 18 LG seats in Hyderabad54 seconds ago
-
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment8 minutes ago
-
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank8 minutes ago
-
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP City27 minutes ago
-
Five accused shot dead by accomplices34 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors34 minutes ago
-
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme34 minutes ago
-
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation53 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab reviews arrangements for Rabi ul Awwal1 hour ago
-
Flooding in Sutlej river1 hour ago
-
Governor KP highlights Kashmir issue at European Forums1 hour ago