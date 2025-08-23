Open Menu

57 Candidates Submit Nomination Forms For By-polls On 18 LG Seats In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) As many as 57 candidates have submitted their nomination forms for 18 seats of chairmen, vice chairmen and ward councilors of different union committees (UCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for which the by-polls will be held on September 24.

According to the details, the vacant Constituencies of the local government would be contested in 13 UCs of the HMC.

As per the election schedule, the initial list of the contesting candidates would be issued by August 25, while the nomination forms would undergo scrutiny between August 26 to 28.

The candidates would be allowed to submit objections against decisions of the returning officers from August 30 to September 2, while the final list of the contesting candidates would be issued on September 6.

The candidates can withdraw from the electoral contest by September 8 and the election symbols would be allotted on September 9.

