257 brick kilns of Bahawalpur distt converted to zig-zag technology

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A meeting was held at Deputy Commissioner Office to check the progress of conversion of brick kilns to zig-zag technology under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shahid Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning and other officers.

Deputy Commissioner said that 257 brick kilns of Bahawalpur district have been converted to zig-zag technology. He said that the use of blowers was made mandatory for brick kilns in order to avoid pollution.

He said that good quality fuel must be used at brick kilns so that white smoke was emitted. Loans of up to Rs 1 million would be given to kiln owners for converting their brick kilns to zig-zag technology,he informed.