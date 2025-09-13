Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM

2,582 criminals arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested 2,582 individuals in connection with heinous crimes, including murder and attempted murder, during the year 2025, according to a statement issued by a police spokesperson on Saturday.

Providing details of the crackdown, the spokesperson said that law enforcement teams apprehended 818 suspects involved in murder cases, while 1,332 individuals were arrested on charges of attempted murder.

In addition, police successfully solved 22 blind murder cases, leading to the arrest of 35 suspects.

The campaign also resulted in the apprehension of 397 proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in murder and attempted murder cases.

The spokesperson confirmed that challans (charge sheets) in these cases have been completed and submitted to the relevant courts for further legal proceedings.

Police officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety by continuing operations against those involved in serious and violent crimes.

