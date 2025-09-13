NCCIA arrests suspect in online gambling case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) .The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Saturday conducted a successful raid in Bahria Town, arresting an individual allegedly involved in online gambling through trading applications.

According to NCCIA officials, the operation was conducted under FIR No. 196/2025 and was led by Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz. The arrested suspect, identified as Subhan Sharif, son of Zahid Sharif, was reportedly managing digital accounts associated with popular YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, widely known as ‘Ducky Bhai’.

The suspect has been booked under multiple sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 (amended 2025) — specifically Sections 13, 14, 25, and 26 — as well as Sections 294-B, 420, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Authorities emphasized that the use of online trading platforms for gambling and financial scams constitutes a serious cybercrime, posing a threat to national cybersecurity and contributing to the deterioration of Pakistan’s global digital reputation.

The NCCIA confirmed that further investigations are currently underway to uncover the full extent of the network and any additional individuals involved.