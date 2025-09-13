NCCIA Arrests Suspect In Online Gambling Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) .The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Saturday conducted a successful raid in Bahria Town, arresting an individual allegedly involved in online gambling through trading applications.
According to NCCIA officials, the operation was conducted under FIR No. 196/2025 and was led by Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz. The arrested suspect, identified as Subhan Sharif, son of Zahid Sharif, was reportedly managing digital accounts associated with popular YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, widely known as ‘Ducky Bhai’.
The suspect has been booked under multiple sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 (amended 2025) — specifically Sections 13, 14, 25, and 26 — as well as Sections 294-B, 420, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
Authorities emphasized that the use of online trading platforms for gambling and financial scams constitutes a serious cybercrime, posing a threat to national cybersecurity and contributing to the deterioration of Pakistan’s global digital reputation.
The NCCIA confirmed that further investigations are currently underway to uncover the full extent of the network and any additional individuals involved.
Recent Stories
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held for multi-million rupee visa fraud1 minute ago
-
NCCIA arrests suspect in online gambling case1 minute ago
-
Qasmi calls for national unity, constitutional integrity1 minute ago
-
Man held in fake investment scheme1 minute ago
-
International food expo inaugurated1 minute ago
-
Police rescue 693,706 citizens and 626,689 cattle in flood-hit areas11 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2.27m for medical treatment of police employees, families11 minutes ago
-
Two accused arrested for firing11 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges FIR against fake honey production unit in Badami Bagh11 minutes ago
-
Alleged robber killed21 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool inaugurates 100 new community schools in Karachi31 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana thanked for safe recovery of abducted person31 minutes ago