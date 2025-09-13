Qasmi calls for national unity, constitutional integrity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Prominent leader of the Ulema Council Pakistan, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, has called for national unity, constitutional integrity, and unwavering loyalty to the state, urging all citizens to uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and defend the country’s core institutions.

Addressing the “Paigham-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen and Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference” held at Jamia Masjid Khadija-tul-Kubra in Shahbaz Town, Qasmi said no individual has the right to attack the armed forces or security institutions, and it is the duty of every citizen to safeguard the dignity of the state.

He highlighted the importance of the “Paigham-e-Pakistan” Code of Conduct as a unified national narrative against extremism and violence, calling for its full implementation across all sectors of society. Qasmi strongly reiterated that all forms of armed insurgency, rebellion, and terrorism are strictly forbidden (Haram) under Islamic Shariah, and any deviation from this principle threatens both national security and Islamic teachings.

Expressing concern over the recurring devastation caused by floods, he urged the government to take immediate and long-term measures, including the construction of new dams such as the Kalabagh Dam, to address the critical issue of water management and bolster national resilience.

Qasmi also appealed to media outlets to avoid broadcasting content that incites sectarian hatred or undermines Pakistan’s Islamic identity. He emphasized the positive and influential role of modern media, particularly social media, and urged the youth to use these platforms responsibly and constructively.

On the subject of character-building, he stressed the need for integrating Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) into the national education curriculum, encouraging teachers to lead by example and help students grow into responsible citizens. He advocated for schools, colleges, and universities to become centers of moral development, civic responsibility, and interfaith harmony.

Reaffirming the Ulema Council’s commitment to promoting the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan, Qasmi said it is a vital tool to counter extremism and reinforce national cohesion.

Other notable speakers at the conference included Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate, Allama Hafeez-ur-Rehman Kashmiri, Maulana Azam Farooqi, Maulana Abid Farooqi, and Maulana Karamdad Huzaifi, who echoed similar sentiments. They collectively emphasized the shared responsibility of religious scholars, educators, media professionals, and citizens in upholding Pakistan’s religious, ethical, and constitutional values.