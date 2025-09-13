Police Rescue 693,706 Citizens And 626,689 Cattle In Flood-hit Areas
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police’s large-scale rescue and relief operation is continuing in flood-affected areas across the province.
According to Punjab Police spokesperson, so far, 693,706 citizens have been shifted to safe locations, while 626,689 cattle belonging to flood victims have also been rescued. More than 16,000 officers and personnel, supported by 770 vehicles and 40 boats, are engaged in the ongoing operation.
From flood-hit areas, police have rescued 277,442 men, 227,101 women, and 189,163 children, ensuring their safe evacuation.
The spokesperson added the rescue operation has so far evacuated 295,480 citizens from the Multan Region and 95,204 citizens from the DG Khan Region.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that advanced technologies, including Safe City thermal imaging systems and drone cameras, are being deployed to provide timely assistance to stranded victims. He added that police patrolling and surveillance have also been intensified in flood-affected regions to ensure safety and security.
