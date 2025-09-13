DPM Led Committee Deliberates On Long-Term Residency Policy For Foreigners
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday chaired the Cabinet Committee meeting on Long-Term Residency Policy.
The Committee deliberated in detail and approved the Foreigner (Long Term Residency) Order, 2025, a key initiative under Pakistan’s investment visa policy to attract investors and professionals.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Special Assistant to Prime Minster Tariq Bajwa, Foreign Secretary, Secretary Law, Secretary Interior, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Special Secretary Finance and others.
