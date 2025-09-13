IGP releases Rs 2.27m for medical treatment of police employees, families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released an additional Rs 2,275,000 for the medical treatment of Punjab Police employees and their families.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, Rs 400,000 was provided for the treatment of the widow of late Langri Bakhtawar Ali. Constables Faraz Hussain and Liaquat Ali received Rs 250,000 each for cancer and other ailments, while Constable Alamdar Hussain and Driver Constable Nasir Iqbal were granted Rs 200,000 each for heart-related conditions. The widow of late Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Hussain, Constable Muhammad Aslam, and Muhammad Asif were provided Rs 100,000 each.

For the treatment of retired Sub-Inspector Riaz Ahmad, Constable Muhammad Iqbal, and Muhammad Aslam, Rs 275,000 was released.

Retired Sub-Inspector Naeem Ullah, ASI Muhammad Ilyas, and Constable Shahid Ali received Rs 175,000 collectively, while Senior Clerk Muhammad Tasawar, Head Constable Asif Ali, and Constable Khalil Adnan were allocated Rs 225,000 for medical treatment.

The spokesperson said the funds were disbursed after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the health and welfare of Punjab Police officers and their families is a top priority, adding that MoUs have also been signed with various institutions to ensure quality healthcare facilities.