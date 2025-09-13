Open Menu

IGP Releases Rs 2.27m For Medical Treatment Of Police Employees, Families

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM

IGP releases Rs 2.27m for medical treatment of police employees, families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released an additional Rs 2,275,000 for the medical treatment of Punjab Police employees and their families.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, Rs 400,000 was provided for the treatment of the widow of late Langri Bakhtawar Ali. Constables Faraz Hussain and Liaquat Ali received Rs 250,000 each for cancer and other ailments, while Constable Alamdar Hussain and Driver Constable Nasir Iqbal were granted Rs 200,000 each for heart-related conditions. The widow of late Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Hussain, Constable Muhammad Aslam, and Muhammad Asif were provided Rs 100,000 each.

For the treatment of retired Sub-Inspector Riaz Ahmad, Constable Muhammad Iqbal, and Muhammad Aslam, Rs 275,000 was released.

Retired Sub-Inspector Naeem Ullah, ASI Muhammad Ilyas, and Constable Shahid Ali received Rs 175,000 collectively, while Senior Clerk Muhammad Tasawar, Head Constable Asif Ali, and Constable Khalil Adnan were allocated Rs 225,000 for medical treatment.

The spokesperson said the funds were disbursed after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the health and welfare of Punjab Police officers and their families is a top priority, adding that MoUs have also been signed with various institutions to ensure quality healthcare facilities.

Recent Stories

UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

3 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

3 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

3 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

4 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

4 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

4 hours ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan