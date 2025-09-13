Open Menu

Tahir Ashrafi, Bishop Azad Marshall Agree To Jointly Promote Interfaith Harmony

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Tahir Ashrafi, Bishop Azad Marshall agree to jointly promote interfaith harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi met with President of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall, here on Saturday.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to strengthen interfaith and inter-religious harmony, work collectively against extremism, and contribute to the development and stability of Pakistan.

Bishop Azad Marshall welcomed the government’s decision to give non-Muslim Pakistanis full representation in the Paigham Aman Committee, calling it a historic step that would bring highly positive results. He emphasized that this is the first time in Pakistan’s history that non-Muslims have been fully represented in such a national-level forum.

He said the initiative would promote tolerance, help eradicate extremism and terrorism, and support the practical implementation of the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative.

On the occasion, PUC Chairman and Coordinator of the Paigham Aman Committee Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for citizens of all religions and sects. He stressed that rule of law is the cornerstone for all Pakistanis, adding that just as Pakistan is strong in defense, it must also be made strong economically through national unity. He said the Paigham Aman Committee has a vital role to play in fostering this unity and promoting peace.

Recent Stories

UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

1 hour ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

3 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

4 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

4 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

4 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

4 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

4 hours ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan