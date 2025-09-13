Tahir Ashrafi, Bishop Azad Marshall Agree To Jointly Promote Interfaith Harmony
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi met with President of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall, here on Saturday.
During the meeting, both leaders agreed to strengthen interfaith and inter-religious harmony, work collectively against extremism, and contribute to the development and stability of Pakistan.
Bishop Azad Marshall welcomed the government’s decision to give non-Muslim Pakistanis full representation in the Paigham Aman Committee, calling it a historic step that would bring highly positive results. He emphasized that this is the first time in Pakistan’s history that non-Muslims have been fully represented in such a national-level forum.
He said the initiative would promote tolerance, help eradicate extremism and terrorism, and support the practical implementation of the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative.
On the occasion, PUC Chairman and Coordinator of the Paigham Aman Committee Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for citizens of all religions and sects. He stressed that rule of law is the cornerstone for all Pakistanis, adding that just as Pakistan is strong in defense, it must also be made strong economically through national unity. He said the Paigham Aman Committee has a vital role to play in fostering this unity and promoting peace.
