Two accused arrested for firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Dolphin Squad arrested two accused for firing during two different incidents, while weapons were also recovered from their possession.

The Dolphin police arrested the accused who fired into the air during a fight in Begum Kot area here.

According to the Dolphin police sources, the police team immediately reached the scene on receiving information. The Dolphin team arrested an accused, from whom a rifle was recovered.

In addition, Dolphin Hanjarwal also caught the accused who fired in the air under the influence and weapons were also recovered from his possession.

The accused were spreading fear and panic among the public by firing on the road, from whose possession a pistol, a rifle, bullets and magazines were recovered.

Sources said that accused Imran and Kashif were criminals, who have been handed over to the Hanjarwal Police Station, Chowki Begum Kot for further action.

SP Dolphin Arsalan Zahid says that the Dolphin Squad is working day and night to provide security to people.