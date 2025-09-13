Two Accused Arrested For Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Dolphin Squad arrested two accused for firing during two different incidents, while weapons were also recovered from their possession.
The Dolphin police arrested the accused who fired into the air during a fight in Begum Kot area here.
According to the Dolphin police sources, the police team immediately reached the scene on receiving information. The Dolphin team arrested an accused, from whom a rifle was recovered.
In addition, Dolphin Hanjarwal also caught the accused who fired in the air under the influence and weapons were also recovered from his possession.
The accused were spreading fear and panic among the public by firing on the road, from whose possession a pistol, a rifle, bullets and magazines were recovered.
Sources said that accused Imran and Kashif were criminals, who have been handed over to the Hanjarwal Police Station, Chowki Begum Kot for further action.
SP Dolphin Arsalan Zahid says that the Dolphin Squad is working day and night to provide security to people.
Recent Stories
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police rescue 693,706 citizens and 626,689 cattle in flood-hit areas2 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2.27m for medical treatment of police employees, families2 minutes ago
-
Two accused arrested for firing2 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges FIR against fake honey production unit in Badami Bagh2 minutes ago
-
Alleged robber killed12 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool inaugurates 100 new community schools in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana thanked for safe recovery of abducted person22 minutes ago
-
TMA DIKhan renovating key city intersections for cleaner, safer environment22 minutes ago
-
Free cervical cancer vaccination for girls to start from 15th: DC22 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 462 combing operations in 24 hours, 47 suspects arrested22 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy forecast for Lahore32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner alerts administration to flood threat32 minutes ago