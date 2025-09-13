Man held in fake investment scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) In a significant development in its ongoing campaign against financial fraud, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle Lahore has arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a fake investment scheme that defrauded dozens of citizens.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the accused, Muhammad Zunair, was part of an organized group that scammed individuals by posing as representatives of a bogus investment opportunity. He was arrested during a targeted raid conducted in Lahore.

Zunair had been operating under the guise of a business Development Officer at Royal Blue Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, enticing victims with promises of vehicles on low markup lease plans.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he and his accomplices collected 20% down payments from victims under false pretenses, claiming to provide vehicles at subsidized lease rates.

So far, the group has reportedly collected over Rs. 45.1 million from more than 37 victims.

The suspect is currently in FIA custody, and further investigations are ongoing. The spokesperson added that raids are being conducted to apprehend his remaining accomplices and dismantle the network.