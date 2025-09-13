Two held for multi-million rupee visa fraud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Anti-Human Smuggling Circle Lahore Zone, has arrested two alleged human traffickers, including a key suspect involved in visa fraud during separate operations in Lahore and Faisalabad.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the suspects have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Tasawwur Hussain. Preliminary investigations revealed that Manzoor Ahmed had allegedly defrauded citizens of Rs 14.2 million by falsely promising work visas for the United Kingdom. The accused failed to send the victims abroad and later absconded after collecting large sums of money.

In a separate operation, Tasawwur Hussain was arrested in Faisalabad for his involvement in similar fraudulent activities. He allegedly lured job seekers with promises of overseas employment and charged them significant amounts.

The FIA recovered 11 Pakistani passports and other incriminating documents from the possession of Tasawwur Hussain. The suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered passports.

Both suspects have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.