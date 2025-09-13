Open Menu

Flood Disasters: 100 People Dead, Millions Homeless

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Punjab is facing one of its worst flood emergencies in recent history, as overflowing rivers and breached dykes have submerged vast regions, displacing millions of people and devastating crops across the province.

According to a fresh report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, the death toll from various flood-related accidents across the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab Rivers has reached 100, while over 4.57 million people and more than 4,700 villages have been affected by the floods.

Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabeel Javed, stated that 2.512 million people and 2.019 million livestock have been successfully relocated to safe areas. To support relief efforts, authorities have established 392 relief camps, 493 medical camps, and 422 veterinary camps in the affected districts.

Providing an update on water reservoir statuses, the commissioner noted that Mangla Dam is 93% full, while Tarbela Dam has reached 100% capacity. On the Indian side, Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej River is currently 88% full, Pong Dam 94%, and Thein Dam 89%—raising concerns over additional inflows.

According to PDMA Punjab’s latest assessment, Panjnad is currently experiencing a very high flood, with water flow recorded at 575,000 cusecs. At Head Muhammad Wala, the water level has risen to 410.5 feet, while Sher Shah Bridge is registering 392.7 feet, nearing the maximum safety limit of 393.5 feet. However, officials have assured that a noticeable reduction in water levels at both locations is expected within the next 48 hours.

The Ravi River at Head Sadhanai is experiencing a medium-level flood, while the Sutlej River is facing low-level flooding at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki.

Officials have expressed cautious optimism, stating that with rains subsiding in the upper catchment areas, river flows across Punjab are gradually returning to normal.

Emergency response teams remain on high alert as rehabilitation and rescue operations continue across the province.

