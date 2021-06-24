265 accused arrested during current month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The police in its crackdown against criminals arrested 265 proclaimed offenders and court absconders during the current month.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani on Thursday said 139 proclaimed offenders (POs), 96 court absconders and 30 other accused were arrested, adding that the police had devised a special strategy to arrest the POs as most of them were involved in heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and narcotics.

The SPs, SDPOs and SHOs had been directed to arrest criminals at the earliest and speed upcrackdown against them, he added.