27 Candidates Contesting General Elections For NA-51

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

27 candidates contesting general elections for NA-51

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) 27 candidates including 19 independents are contesting general elections scheduled for February 8 while total 682,043 registered voters including 351,694 male and 330,349 female will use their right to franchise.

According to details, all arrangements had been finalized by the administration for the general election and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also announced a polling scheme for the constituency, NA-51.

Murree district administration on the directives of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta had finalized administrative measures including security arrangements to maintain law and order.

As many as 559 polling stations including 100 each will be set up for male and female voters while 359 will be combined. There will be total 1433 booths in Rawalpindi-cum-Murree constituency.

Under the polling scheme of NA-51, there are 559 presiding officers with 2966 assistant presiding officers, 1433 polling officers and 599 assistants.

The Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the general elections as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Liaquat Ali Chatta had also ordered that all arrangements should be completed in Murree in connection with the general elections and the code of conduct issued by ECP should be implemented in letter and spirit.

All possible facilities should be provided to the voters and all the activities should strictly be monitored. Special security arrangements should be finalized for sensitive polling stations, he directed.

