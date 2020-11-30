278 vehicles challaned on various violations in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) ::The regional transport authority (RTA) imposed fine of Rs 234,500 on 278 vehicles for violating corona SOPs, smoke emitting and overloading in the district during the month of November.

Talking to APP here on Monday, RTA Secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed said that 1313 vehicles were checked, of them 278 were challaned while 94 vehicles were impounded on various violations.

He said that crackdown against smoke emitting buses, vans and overloaded vehicles would continue and action would be taken against them as per law.