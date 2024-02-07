28 candidates including 19 independents in run from PP-16

28 candidates including 19 independents are set to contest from PP-16 Rawalpindi-X constituency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024)

Major party ticket holders include Zia ullah Shah PML N , Amir Fida Paracha PPPP, Syed Zafar Mahmood JI and Muhammad Shafique from TLP. Asif Shahzad, Ejaz Khan and Tayyeba Mumtaz are also contesting as independent candidates.

According to details issued by district election commission, 195 polling stations have been set up including 99 male and 96 female to facilitate 267,625 voters including 140,997 male and 126,628 female voters on election day schedules on Feb 8. There are 205 presiding officers, 1012 assistant presiding officers and 701 allied polling staff to conduct the polling at 482 booths.

District administration, under the directives of the Punjab government, has already prepared a comprehensive plan, including security to maintain law and order in the constituency. Monitoring teams have also been instructed to ensure compliance with code of conduct issued by ECP.

The district election commission has distributed the polling materials (ballot boxes and ballot papers etc) to returning officers who are further handing over these materials to the concerned presiding officers under the custody of security officials.