29 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said that under the special orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with ensuring the supply of quality and inexpensive food items to the citizens, operations by price magistrates against profiteers and hoarders mafia continued during the Eid holidays.
According to a handout, DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz said that during that time, 983 inspections were conducted by 28 price control magistrates posted across the district, in which 29 shopkeepers were found guilty of violation, who were fined a total of 81,000 rupees and 4 arrests were also made.
Recent Stories
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAJK receives academic infrastructure with cutting-edge equipment valued Rs.4 billion2 minutes ago
-
SCO countries art exhibition of children and young artists launched in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Health dept to start Typhoid vaccination campaign from May 133 minutes ago
-
Dr. Gandahi appointed as acting chairman of soil science department at SAU3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan poised for economic growth with strong support from Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi12 minutes ago
-
DC awards appreciation certificates for successful Ramazan Package13 minutes ago
-
Kohat gears up for smooth conduct of PK-91 by-elections13 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reconciliation proposal vital for betterment of the country: Aamir Paracha13 minutes ago
-
May-9 riots: ATC grants interim bail to Fawad Chaudhry in 4 cases13 minutes ago
-
LWMC completes special waste operation in key areas of city23 minutes ago
-
All set to hold Inter Part-II annual exam23 minutes ago
-
PHA to plant maximum fruit trees in city33 minutes ago