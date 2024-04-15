29 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said that under the special orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with ensuring the supply of quality and inexpensive food items to the citizens, operations by price magistrates against profiteers and hoarders mafia continued during the Eid holidays.

According to a handout, DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz said that during that time, 983 inspections were conducted by 28 price control magistrates posted across the district, in which 29 shopkeepers were found guilty of violation, who were fined a total of 81,000 rupees and 4 arrests were also made.