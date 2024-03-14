295,000 families receive ration bags in DG Khan division

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) District administrations of Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh districts have distributed ration bags among overall 295,000 families in their respective areas so far under supervision of divisional administration.

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan division Dr.

Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Thursday human resource has been reinforced and number of vehicles increased to distribute all the 754,401 ration bags among deserving families as soon as possible.

Every ration bag is being registered on the online dashboard and only registered families would get ration bags under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Ramzan Nigehban Package.

Commissioner said that the 18-kg package comprises 10 kilogram wheat flour (Atta), and two kilogram each of sugar, gram flour (Besan), rice and Ghee.