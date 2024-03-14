295,000 Families Receive Ration Bags In DG Khan Division
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) District administrations of Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh districts have distributed ration bags among overall 295,000 families in their respective areas so far under supervision of divisional administration.
Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan division Dr.
Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Thursday human resource has been reinforced and number of vehicles increased to distribute all the 754,401 ration bags among deserving families as soon as possible.
Every ration bag is being registered on the online dashboard and only registered families would get ration bags under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Ramzan Nigehban Package.
Commissioner said that the 18-kg package comprises 10 kilogram wheat flour (Atta), and two kilogram each of sugar, gram flour (Besan), rice and Ghee.
Recent Stories
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qatari envoy calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Ramazan bazaars to inspect arrangements2 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered from passengers at Peshawar, Sialkot airports2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteering traders in Mitiari2 minutes ago
-
APHC urges world to facilitate Kashmir solution for lasting regional peace2 minutes ago
-
By elections for KP union councils’ chairmen seats on April 25th3 minutes ago
-
Two wanted dacoits arrested, cash recovered3 minutes ago
-
Action continues against sub-standard food during Ramazan in ICT: DDO IFA3 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam close to dryness: Only 0.348 MAF water left in reservoir as seasonal discharge continues3 minutes ago
-
KP CM for relaunching of billion tree project3 minutes ago
-
Two held for sheltering absconders3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 15 for possessing illegal weapons, operating petrol, LPG agencies13 minutes ago