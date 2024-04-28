Convict Sentenced For Four Years For Possessing Illegal Weapon
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A court in Jhand town of Attock on Saturday has sentenced four years’ imprisonment besides fine after recovery of illegal weapon from him in the limits of Bassal Police station in 2023.
The judge sentenced imprisonment and fine worth Rs 20 thousand to Said Muhammad after recovery of illegal weapon from his possession.
