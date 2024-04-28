Operation Against Encroachments Continue In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A grand operation against encroachment is underway in board Bazaar of the district administration in the provincial capital Peshawar in the light of the orders of the provincial government.
The district administration Peshawar along with the Peshawar Development Authority, officials of the traffic police and local police conducted a joint operation in Board Bazar with 21 people arrested.
The officials of the district administration along with other related staff have demolished illegal constructions outside shops by using heavy machinery.
During the operation, encroachments outside the shops and on the footpath and road were taken into official custody and those who did not follow the instructions despite issuing notices, were arrested besides heavy fines were also imposed on the spot.
APP/ijz/1255
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Convict sentenced for four years for possessing illegal weapon33 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 131,800 cusecs water20 minutes ago
-
Enchanting Pak folk artist leave audiences spellbound20 minutes ago
-
ZAC hosts mesmerizing "Qawali Night" at BZU20 minutes ago
-
Police constable among five deprived of cash motorcycles20 minutes ago
-
Advisor Tourism visits Police Lines Mansehra; reviews process of recruitments in police20 minutes ago
-
Main issue of this LS polls is restoration of basic rights of IIOJK people: Mehbooba Mufti21 minutes ago
-
Cops get commendation certificates40 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 75,276 power pilferers in 222 days51 minutes ago
-
IIOJK witnessing upsurge in arrest, CASOs, harassment2 hours ago
-
CM KP expresses grief over loss of precious life in rain-related incidents2 hours ago
-
IGP Islamabad commends officers for effective duty2 hours ago