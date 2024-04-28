Open Menu

Operation Against Encroachments Continue In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A grand operation against encroachment is underway in board Bazaar of the district administration in the provincial capital Peshawar in the light of the orders of the provincial government.

The district administration Peshawar along with the Peshawar Development Authority, officials of the traffic police and local police conducted a joint operation in Board Bazar with 21 people arrested.

The officials of the district administration along with other related staff have demolished illegal constructions outside shops by using heavy machinery.

During the operation, encroachments outside the shops and on the footpath and road were taken into official custody and those who did not follow the instructions despite issuing notices, were arrested besides heavy fines were also imposed on the spot.

