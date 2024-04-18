2,986 new street lights installed in city

As many as 2,986 new street lights were installed while 6,176 old street lights were repaired by the Municipal Corporation during the last 15 months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) As many as 2,986 new street lights were installed while 6,176 old street lights were repaired by the Municipal Corporation during the last 15 months.

It was told in a meeting held with Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the chair here on Thursday.

Taking briefings on street lights in the city, she directed for Geo-Tagging of all street lights. She also took a briefing on the automatic system of lights installed at 15 points by a foreign firm. She further directed for making functional remaining lights and automatic systems.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watoo presented a detailed report on street lights in the meeting.