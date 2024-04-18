2,986 New Street Lights Installed In City
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 09:25 PM
As many as 2,986 new street lights were installed while 6,176 old street lights were repaired by the Municipal Corporation during the last 15 months
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) As many as 2,986 new street lights were installed while 6,176 old street lights were repaired by the Municipal Corporation during the last 15 months.
It was told in a meeting held with Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the chair here on Thursday.
Taking briefings on street lights in the city, she directed for Geo-Tagging of all street lights. She also took a briefing on the automatic system of lights installed at 15 points by a foreign firm. She further directed for making functional remaining lights and automatic systems.
Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watoo presented a detailed report on street lights in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses
Biden to receive Kennedy family backing against RFK threat
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Amir M ..
Jail terms sought for accused in $1.8 bn Malaysian fund fraud
Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cases
Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette tax violations
Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and regional cooperation: Ambassador
KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera
Google fires 28 workers protesting contract with Israel
Sindh Tourism Minister calls on Governor
High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impact
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Amir Muqam for assuming ch ..2 minutes ago
-
Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cases8 minutes ago
-
Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and regional cooperation: Ambassador8 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Tourism Minister calls on Governor4 minutes ago
-
Four arrested over gang rape4 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah4 minutes ago
-
Authorities to launch special campaign for registration of vulnerable groups1 minute ago
-
Rs 412,000 fine imposed on hotel/tandoor owners for selling Roti, Naan at higher rates1 minute ago
-
Opposition's protest amid President's address taints parliamentary norms: Raisani1 minute ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’50 minutes ago
-
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception58 minutes ago