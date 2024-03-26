29th "Almi Mushaira" To Be Held In Karachi On April 20
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The 29th edition of the annual "International Mushaira" organized by the Sakinan-e-Shehr-i-Quaid will be held here at Expo Centre on April 20 (Saturday).
This was informed by the Chief organizer of the Mushaira Mehmood Ahmed Khan while meeting the Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput.
The delegation of the Sakinan-i- Shehr e Quaid headed by Mehmood Ahmed Khan called on Commissioner Karachi at his office on Tuesday.
The Commissioner was told that poets from Pakistan and across the world will participate the event.
The delegation informed that poets from Islamabad, Lahore, Azad Kashmir, Abotabad, Gawadar and other cities of the country while literary personalities from USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Qatar are expected to attend the "Almi Mushaira".
On the occasion, the Commissioner said government was taking measures to promote literary activities which always helped in creating peaceful atmosphere.
Rajput said city administration will provide every possible cooperation for the success of the literary event.
As far as the art and culture is concerned, Karachi has become role model city of the country, the Commissioner said, adding that by organizing literary and cultural events, the positive image of Karachi would emerge across the world.
Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Zafar Nadeem Siddiqui, Tauqeer A Khan, Dr Shabir Arain and Jamal Azhar were also part of the delegation.
