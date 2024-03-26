Open Menu

29th "Almi Mushaira" To Be Held In Karachi On April 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

The 29th edition of the annual "International Mushaira" organized by the Sakinan-e-Shehr-i-Quaid will be held here at Expo Centre on April 20 (Saturday)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The 29th edition of the annual "International Mushaira" organized by the Sakinan-e-Shehr-i-Quaid will be held here at Expo Centre on April 20 (Saturday).

This was informed by the Chief organizer of the Mushaira Mehmood Ahmed Khan while meeting the Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput.

The delegation of the Sakinan-i- Shehr e Quaid headed by Mehmood Ahmed Khan called on Commissioner Karachi at his office on Tuesday.

The Commissioner was told that poets from Pakistan and across the world will participate the event.

The delegation informed that poets from Islamabad, Lahore, Azad Kashmir, Abotabad, Gawadar and other cities of the country while literary personalities from USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Qatar are expected to attend the "Almi Mushaira".

On the occasion, the Commissioner said government was taking measures to promote literary activities which always helped in creating peaceful atmosphere.

Rajput said city administration will provide every possible cooperation for the success of the literary event.

As far as the art and culture is concerned, Karachi has become role model city of the country, the Commissioner said, adding that by organizing literary and cultural events, the positive image of Karachi would emerge across the world.

Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Zafar Nadeem Siddiqui, Tauqeer A Khan, Dr Shabir Arain and Jamal Azhar were also part of the delegation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad World Canada Qatar Germany United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Event From Government

Recent Stories

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

3 minutes ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

3 minutes ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

3 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

25 minutes ago
 Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

28 minutes ago
 Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hosp ..

Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital

25 minutes ago
NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, ..

NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk

26 minutes ago
 France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazi ..

France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazil trip

26 minutes ago
 Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key h ..

Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping

26 minutes ago
 NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-b ..

NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product develo ..

28 minutes ago
 PML-N leaders congratulate Jam Kamal Khan as comme ..

PML-N leaders congratulate Jam Kamal Khan as commerce minister

26 minutes ago
 One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road

One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan