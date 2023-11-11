Open Menu

2nd Phase Of Tablighi Ijtima To Conclude On Sunday, Amid Tight Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The second phase of the annual international congregation, Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima, would concluded on Sunday, Nov 12, with final prayer, amid tight security arrangements.

According to the Ijtima administration, the second and final phase of Ijtima 2023 had started on Thursday, Nov 9. The districts and areas participating in the second phase included Kohat, Hangu, Karam and Kazai Agency, Tirah, Dara Adam Khel, Sada, Mardan, Malakand, Dargai, Swabi, Ghazi, Tarbela, Gilgit, Besham, Bitgram, Mansehra, Chillas, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Lodhran, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin. Around six to seven lakh people are participating in the second phase.

The arrival of delegates from abroad has already completed; however a large number of people around Lahore and suburbs is likely to attend final prayers on early hours of Sunday. Around more than 600,000 people so far have reached the venue. The data of citizens, residing in nearby houses, hotels, guesthouses, bus stops and railway stations, has been collected through geo-fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye app.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) had provided an emergency medical cover to the participants in the Raiwind Ijtima. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Shahid Waheed told APP that eight emergency vehicles and 17 motorbike-ambulances have been deployed with staff to provide emergency services to the participants in the second session of the annual Raiwind congregation.

