2nd Syndicate meeting of University of Gwadar held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :University of Gwadar's 2nd meeting of the Syndicate was held at the university's conference hall.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir chaired the meeting also attended by the honourable members of the Syndicate including Abdul Nasir Dotani PS to Chancellor/Governor Balochistan, UG's Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Registrar Dolat Khan, director finance Shafi Muhammad , acting dean faculty of Management Sciences, Commerce and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, acting dean faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology Dr. Dani Bux Talpur.

The UG's registrar presented the agenda of the meeting before the house for deliberation and decisions.

The August forum discussed each agenda in detail and decided important matters such as launching new programs and granting approval to regularise the services of contract employees who have fulfilled all recruitment procedures and completed their probation periods.

The honorable members deliberated and resolved all the immediate issues related to academic, administrative and finances of the university.

The house confirmed the minutes of 1st meeting of Syndicate, 2nd meeting of academic council, 2nd meeting of Finance and Planning Committee for the Budget Estimates of FY 2022-23, Annual Report of the University for the year 2022.

The Syndicate decided to establish a CPEC study center and a Center for Marine Affairs and Marine Sciences as provided in the approved PC-1.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that it is our priority to conduct the meeting of statutory bodies well in time and to make statutory bodies functional in accordance with the university act.

The members of the syndicate expressed their satisfaction that keeping university's interest and stability on priority, the important academic and administrative matters of the institution are being resolved according to the decisions of the statutory bodies which will open the new pathways for the further growth.