3 arrested, drugs recovered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday arrested three accused while 11 kilogram heroin was also recovered from a car near Motorway Ring Road.

According to ANF, the recovery was made from a car that was en route to Lahore from Peshawar.

The contraband was hidden in its secret compartments.

Police also arrested two smuggler who were identified as Nasir Aziz and Nadeem Ahmad of Lahore.

In another snap checking on Daewoo Bus Terminal, ANF recovered 400 grams hashish from a smuggler, Juniad Ali Shah of Lakki Marwat.

Cases have been registered against the smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigations were underway.