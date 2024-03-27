3 booked for power pilferage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught three power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the task force raided various areas of the district and caught the accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and through meter tampering.

The force also imposed Rs 232,786 fine on power pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused.