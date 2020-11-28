UrduPoint.com
3 COVID-19 Patients Die, 65 More Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Three more patients have died of COVID-19 here on Saturday, taking the death tally in Hyderabad district to 121 while 65 more cases have been reported positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Three more patients have died of COVID-19 here on Saturday, taking the death tally in Hyderabad district to 121 while 65 more cases have been reported positive.

According to health authorities, changing weather conditions and non observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) resulted in a surge in the number of coronavirus patients in Hyderabad and other adjoining districts. Waryal s/o Jamal, 60, resident of Umerkot, Wazeer Ali s/o Qasim Khan, 60, resident of Jamshoro and Mohammad Siddique s/o Mohammad Ismail, 75 resident of Nasim Nagar, Qasimabad breathed their last at LU hospital on Saturday while 65 new Coronavirus cases were detected in the Hyderabad district.

In the wake of COVID-19 emergency, the district administration has taken a number of measures to interrupt transmission of virus and hotspots were identified and smart lockdown has been imposed in 17 areas of Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Latifabad for 15 days where business and commercial activities had been banned.

According to the daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the number of COVID-19 active cases has surged to 1310 out of them 27 patients were admitted in ICU, HDU and isolation ward of civil hospital while rest were in home isolation. The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to curb the contagion. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while action against SOP violation was also underway.

