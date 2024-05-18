FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar Arrests Six Suspects In LRH
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar during a raid arrested six suspects including three employees of the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for their involvement in the embezzlement of government medicines worth millions of rupees.
According to the details issued by the spokesman, the team of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar on the information raided the hospital and arrested six alleged accused involved in the case of illegal sale of government medicines of the Lady Reading Hospital.
The alleged accused used to sell government medicines issued to Lady Reading Hospital illegally. The alleged accused were identified as Sulaiman, Abdul Jabbar, Abid, Imad, Tahir and Yousaf Jan.
Accused Yousaf Jan is the mastermind of the gang, FIA spokesman said, adding that alleged accused Sulaiman, Abdul Jabbar and Abid were performing duty as technicians in Lady Reading Hospital.
The raids were conducted in different private hospitals of Peshawar on identification of the accused. Accused Imad was arrested from Al-Shifa Health Care located in Dabgari Garden Peshawar.
Accused Imad was working as a ward boy in Shireen Shah Hospital. On the identification of the arrested accused Imad, other accused were arrested.
On the identification of the accused, a huge amount of official medicines were also recovered from the warehouse of Shifa Medicos and the said warehouse has been sealed.
A huge amount of official medicines was also recovered from Al-Shifa Healthcare Hospital and the accused was arrested whereas, an investigation has been started. FIA has launched a crackdown against the elements involved in the illegal sale of government medicines.
Records of private hospitals involved in the illegal sale of government medicines are being collected.
APP/ijz/1240
