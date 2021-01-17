3 held for carting illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Police nabbed three outlaws for possessing illegal arms and ammunition in the limits of different police stations here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, New town Police arrested accused Saad and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession while Cantt police held Zeeshan and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Race Course arrested Mumtaz and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.