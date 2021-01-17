UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Held For Carting Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:10 PM

3 held for carting illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Police nabbed three outlaws for possessing illegal arms and ammunition in the limits of different police stations here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, New town Police arrested accused Saad and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession while Cantt police held Zeeshan and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Race Course arrested Mumtaz and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to inc ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

29 minutes ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 vaccination c ..

29 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers launch app to ident ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

2 hours ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.