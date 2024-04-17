Open Menu

3 Held With Weapons As CPO Takes Notice Of Jubilant Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

3 held with weapons as CPO takes notice of jubilant firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The police have arrested three people after City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of viral videos on social media showing people carrying on firing in jubilation.

Police spokesman Nawaz said that two men, identified as Abdullah and Aamash Raza of Chak No. 82-GB, displayed weapons while resorting to firing in jubilation during a wedding ceremony and uploaded its video to social media. After receiving information, the CPO Faisalabad took notice and directed the police concerned to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

SHO Roshanwala police station Muhammad Imran traced whereabouts of both accused and arrested them along with one pistol (30-bore), one repeater (12-bore) and a number of magazines and bullets.

The police locked the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them vide FIR No.469/24 and 470/24.

Meanwhile, Sadar police also arrested an accused Abdul Jabbar of Chak No. 226-RB, Malkhanwala, as he also displayed weapons publicly, resorted to firing in jubilation and uploaded a video to social media.

The police recovered illicit weapon from his possession while further action was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Police Police Station Social Media Marriage Progress Muhammad Ali FIR From Weapon

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinc ..

Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procuremen ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomo ..

Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

2 hours ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

3 hours ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

3 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

3 hours ago
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

4 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

18 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan