3 held with weapons as CPO takes notice of jubilant firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The police have arrested three people after City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of viral videos on social media showing people carrying on firing in jubilation.

Police spokesman Nawaz said that two men, identified as Abdullah and Aamash Raza of Chak No. 82-GB, displayed weapons while resorting to firing in jubilation during a wedding ceremony and uploaded its video to social media. After receiving information, the CPO Faisalabad took notice and directed the police concerned to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

SHO Roshanwala police station Muhammad Imran traced whereabouts of both accused and arrested them along with one pistol (30-bore), one repeater (12-bore) and a number of magazines and bullets.

The police locked the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them vide FIR No.469/24 and 470/24.

Meanwhile, Sadar police also arrested an accused Abdul Jabbar of Chak No. 226-RB, Malkhanwala, as he also displayed weapons publicly, resorted to firing in jubilation and uploaded a video to social media.

The police recovered illicit weapon from his possession while further action was under progress, he added.