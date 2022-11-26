UrduPoint.com

3 Illegal Drugs-sellers Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

3 illegal drugs-sellers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Drug Controller Dr Faheem Zia launched crackdown on illegal drug-sellers at Shahpur city here, and arrested three persons.

According to official sources, Muhammad Hasnain, Nabeel and Prince Aftab had an ample stock of illegal drugs and medicines and he was selling those drugs without a licence and no bill warranty of drugs .

They were also selling tetnus injections without any cold storage facility.

Faheem Zia seized all drugs and sent a challan to the District Control board for judicial prosecution.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Drugs Shahpur Nabeel All

Recent Stories

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents ..

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents at reasonable price

17 minutes ago
 Vikram Gokhale passes away

Vikram Gokhale passes away

49 minutes ago
 ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln so ..

ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln soft loan to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

3 hours ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.