3 illegal drugs-sellers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Drug Controller Dr Faheem Zia launched crackdown on illegal drug-sellers at Shahpur city here, and arrested three persons.

According to official sources, Muhammad Hasnain, Nabeel and Prince Aftab had an ample stock of illegal drugs and medicines and he was selling those drugs without a licence and no bill warranty of drugs .

They were also selling tetnus injections without any cold storage facility.

Faheem Zia seized all drugs and sent a challan to the District Control board for judicial prosecution.

Further investigation was under way.