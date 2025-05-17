3-member Criminal Gang Busted
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Sialkot police have arrested three members of a criminal gang, known as “Ali Raza gang” in the area, including the ringleader.
A spokesperson said on Saturday the police busted the gang involved in several incidents of dacoity and theft.
SHO Ugoki Police Station Inspector Nouman Ahmed by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology traced out and arrested the accused Ali Raza, Subhan Ali and Sahil.
During interrogations Rs. 4,50,000 in cash, 4 motorcycles, 4 smart phones, 4 pistols and several bullets were recovered from their possessions.
According to a police spokesperson, the arrested suspects used to snatch motorcycles, cash, valuable mobile phones and other items from citizens at gunpoint and then escape. In the initial investigation, the suspects have revealed 18 incidents.
The police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.
