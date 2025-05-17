Balochistan CM Condemns Khuzdar Checkpost Attack, Vows Justice For Martyrs
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack on the Samand checkpost in Khuzdar, calling it a tragic and deplorable act aimed at sabotaging regional peace.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, Chief Minister Bugti said, “The attack on the Samand checkpost is deeply saddening and highly condemnable. Such acts of terrorism are part of a sinister conspiracy to destroy peace and stability in the region.”
At least four personnel of the Levies Force were martyred when armed assailants opened fire at the security post. Reacting to the loss, the Chief Minister praised the fallen officers for their extraordinary bravery and commitment to duty. “The Levies personnel have written a new chapter in courage by laying down their lives in the line of duty,” he said.
Bugti further assured that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain and that the perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice. “We will ensure that those behind this heinous act meet their logical end,” he stated firmly.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, the Chief Minister pledged full support from the provincial government. “The families of the martyrs will not be left alone. The Balochistan government will provide every possible assistance to them,” he said.
He also announced that operations against anti-peace elements will be intensified. “Our resolve to eradicate terrorism is stronger than ever. Action against those who challenge peace will be further escalated,” Bugti affirmed.
