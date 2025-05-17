Defence minister hails Pakistan Army’s unparalleled victory, reaffirms national unity

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that while Pakistan has witnessed many great moments over the past 78 years, the recent victory granted by Allah Almighty to Pakistan and its armed forces is “unparalleled in our history.”

Addressing students of Standard Group of Colleges and kids Club Grammar school during a visit to his native town on Saturday, the minister lauded the Pakistan Army for its successful operation “Banyan-um-Marsoos” and congratulated the armed forces for their decisive action.

“Our enemy sits just a few miles away on the eastern border, licking its wounds,” Asif remarked, referring to recent escalations. “What seemed like cracks in our national unity just two weeks ago have now transformed into a renewed spirit of solidarity, thanks to the bravery and sacrifices of our armed forces,” he said.

The defence minister extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. He praised their leadership and valour, saying, “I have witnessed every conflict since 1965, but the faith-driven leadership and courage shown this time is unmatched in our history.”

He further said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had stood firmly by the armed forces at every step, assuring them of full civilian government support. “The prime minister led from the front, demonstrating that the government and the nation stand shoulder to shoulder with our brave forces,” he added.

Khawaja Asif emphasised the importance of preserving and teaching national history. Addressing teachers, he urged them to instill pride and awareness among the new generation about the sacrifices that led to Pakistan’s creation and continued sovereignty. He highlighted the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the courage of the Muslims of the Subcontinent in founding Pakistan.

Referring to the events of May 10, the defence minister called it a “decisive turning point” in the nation's history — one written with the sacrifices of the armed forces. He prayed for the prosperity and safety of the country's youth, expressing hope for a peaceful and stable future.

He stressed that while Pakistan has successfully defended itself against India on land, in the air, and at sea, a new front has emerged on the western borders. “Our war now is against terrorism. These terrorists are not Pakistanis — they are proxies of India, whether BLA or TTP,” he asserted.

Asif expressed confidence in the nation’s ability to defeat terrorism. “Just as we achieved victory on the eastern front, Insha’Allah, we will also triumph over those threatening us from the west.”

In response to a question, the defence minister warned that if India attempts aggression again, Pakistan will respond even more decisively than before.

He concluded by thanking the students, teachers, and community members who gathered to show solidarity with the armed forces, saying their expressions of love and gratitude were a testament to the nation's unity.