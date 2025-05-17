PFA discards 1000-litre substandard milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), during its crackdown against adulteration, checked a milk tanker at the Northern Bypass on Saturday and discarded 1,000 litres of adulterated milk on the spot, and imposed Rs. 10,000 fine on the supplier.

According to the Director General of Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed, laboratory tests revealed water contamination and a deficiency of fat content in the milk.

He further stated that the adulterated milk was intended for supply to various milk shops and tea stalls across the region.He said that adulterated milk is a major cause of stunted growth in children. He mentioned that the Punjab Food Authority is committed to eliminating food adulteration and ensuring the availability of pure and healthy milk for consumers.

To prevent the distribution of contaminated milk, checkpoints have been established at the entry and exit points of the city, he added.