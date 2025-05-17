High-Level meeting reviews mega development projects in Makran Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A high-level meeting was held at the Commissioner Makran Office in Turbat to review the progress of ongoing development projects in Kech District and across the Makran Division. The session was jointly chaired by Balochistan’s Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Provincial Advisor for sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed, said a news releas received here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Makran Daud Khan Khilji, Deputy Commissioner Kech Bashir Ahmed Baloch, officials from various departments, project directors, and representatives from the Departments of Communication and Works, Irrigation, and other relevant institutions.

During the briefing, concerned departments presented updates on the physical and financial status of their respective development schemes. Minister Zahoor Buledi highlighted the significance of key road infrastructure projects, declaring the Rs 48.96 billion Buleda-to-Prom Road and the Rs 45 billion Prom-to-Jehligi Road as "game-changer" projects for the border regions.

He also emphasized the importance of the Rs 14.56 billion Phase II of Turbat University and the South Balochistan highway initiatives, describing them as critical to laying the foundations for educational and economic advancement in the region.

“These projects mark the beginning of a new era and will bring tangible benefits to the local population,” he stated.

The meeting also reviewed the Rs 11.78 billion Gishkor Dam and other water reservoir projects, with participants stressing their potential to enhance agriculture and boost local income.

Advisor Meena Majeed underscored the public welfare impact of several key initiatives, including the Rs 19.57 billion Turbat-Mand Road, the Rs 570 million Neheng Bridge, and ongoing educational projects in Mand. She also highlighted the construction of teacher hostels and the establishment of a grid station in Sub-Tehsil Mand.

Detailed discussions were also held on Turbat City Development, the Buleda Town Project, the Turbat-Buleda Road, and the planned construction of Turbat Airport.

The provincial leadership instructed the concerned officers to ensure the timely completion of all projects, maintain strict oversight, and uphold high standards of construction and transparency.