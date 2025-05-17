Webinar highlights Kashmir as nuclear flashpoint, reaffirms Pakistan’s stance on fair resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Friends of Kashmir International (FOK) organized a webinar titled “Nuclear Flashpoint: The Kashmir Conflict”, bringing together leading voices from the political, academic and think tank sectors to consider the growing threats to regional security arising from the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The webinar was attended by Senator Zarqa Suhrawardy Taimur, Chairperson of Friends of Kashmir International Ghazala Habib, President of RIAJ and Senior Journalist Abid Abbasi, Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS AJK) Tayyaba Khurshid, and Vice Chairman of Friends of Kashmir Abdul Hameed Lone, said a press release.

The speakers unanimously highlighted the Kashmir dispute as a persistent threat to peace and stability in South Asia. He stressed that the unresolved status of Kashmir, India’s unilateral abrogation of Article 370, not only violates United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions but also increases the chances of strategic miscalculation between two nuclear-armed states, Pakistan and India.

Senator Zarqa Suhrawardy stressed that the international community should go beyond symbolic statements and play a constructive role in ensuring the implementation of UNSC resolutions, especially the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. He also explained the role of the Kashmir Committee in highlighting the Kashmir issue at various forums.

Senator Dr. Zarqa said that lasting peace in South Asia is possible only with a just resolution of the Kashmir issue. He said that US presidents have offered mediation in the past, now is the time to implement this offer.

Ghazala Habib, Chairperson Friends of Kashmir, reiterated Pakistan’s principled stand on the issue and called for an immediate end to human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India and for the international community to initiate meaningful dialogue.

Ghazala Habib said that despite India’s continued provocations in the region, Pakistan has shown responsibility, but the Pakistani armed forces have proven their mettle on every front. She called on the US leadership to exert diplomatic pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

Representing the student community, Tayyaba Khurshid congratulated everyone on the successful conclusion of Operation Banyan Marsus and paid tribute to the brave armed forces of Pakistan on Thanksgiving Day. She stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir issue within a broader security framework, noting that denial of political rights and demographic engineering in the region could further exacerbate instability in an already volatile region. He asserted that India would once again repeat its playbook of false flag operations to justify its aggression and therefore the international community must play its role in moving towards a resolution of the issue.

The recent crisis highlights the possibility of escalation of tensions between the two nuclear powers unless the Kashmir issue is resolved.

Abbasi said on the occasion that the media must play an effective role in conveying the real facts of Kashmir to the world. He said that the Kashmir Parliamentary Committee should not only legislate but also conduct a vigorous diplomatic campaign at international forums.

He drew attention to the deteriorating ground realities, highlighting the need for continuous advocacy, media involvement and foreign solidarity in support of the Kashmiri cause.

Abdul Hamid Lone said that the Kashmiri people are determined against Indian atrocities and there is a need to shake the global conscience. He suggested that the Kashmir Committee should prioritize coordinated engagement with overseas Kashmiris and diplomatic dialogue with international parliaments. The speakers unanimously said that the independence of Kashmir is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people and all possible political, diplomatic and human rights means must be utilized for this.

The webinar concluded with a collective call for a peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with international law and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, echoing Pakistan’s long-standing position based on diplomacy, human rights and strategic responsibility.