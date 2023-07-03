Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 11:45 PM

3 suffer gunshot injuries in group clash in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Three men were injured with gunshot wounds in a clash over allegedly occupying a piece of land in a graveyard in Latifabad unit 10 while the police arrested the suspect who had allegedly fired the gunshots.

The B-Section police informed here on Monday that Zeeshan Yousufzai, Umair Yousufzai and Abdul Jabbar Gabol sustained gunshots on their back, hip and knee, respectively.

They were shifted to Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Government Hospital in Latifabad from where they were referred to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police told that Muhammad Baksh alias Bara Baloch was arrested in connection with the incident.

Baloch was earlier arrested for attacking an anti-encroachment team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

He was later released on bail but the trial is pending hearing.

