30-bed Burn Unit feasibility report at RCH in final stages: Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday said that the feasibility report of building a 30-bed burn unit in Red Crescent Hospital(RCH) was being completed.

Presiding over the third board of Governors meeting of RCH along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatha, he said an oxygen plant would be installed at the RCH burn unit required for centralized oxygen supply.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that work on the upgradation of 12 Basic Health Units in Rawalpindi with the collaboration of a local NGO was underway while apart from the Burn Unit, Hepatitis B and C tests would also be provided free of charge at the Red Crescent lab facility.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure the representation of private and government schools and colleges in the next meeting so that through awareness students could collect donations for the hospital.

On the occasion, it was briefed that the Red Crescent Hospital comprised four Kanals land and presently was being used as a Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital.

The family planning unit of the hospital was functional while a large number of patients and deliveries had been treated so far.

It was informed that Green Star organization would carry out the revamping of the hospital at the cost of Rs six million.

Speaking on the occasion, Laiqat Ali Chatha said that the Red Crescent was not only providing relief to the deserving people but also equipping thousands of volunteers with first aid training so that they were able to deal with any emergency-like situation.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Ramisha Javed, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Waheed Sadiq, Dr. Ansar, Farhan Bukhari, Secretary Red Crescent and other concerned officers also participated in the meeting.