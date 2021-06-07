30 killed, several injured in train accident near Daharki

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 30 people were killed in a train accident near Daharki on Monday, according to Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Office Karachi.

The bogies of Millat Express heading towards Sargodha from Karachi derailed and fell on the down track which collided with Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi. The accident took place near Reti Railway Station between Reti and Daharki.

The injured have been shifted to Taluka Hospital Rohri, Panu Aqil and Civil Hospital Sukkur for immediate medical treatment. Most of the injured were discharged after first aid.

In addition to the Railways and local police, the local administration was on the spot for relief operations.

A relief train has left Rohri for the accident site.

Railways has set up help centers in Karachi, Sukkur, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for the convenience of passengers.

The rest of the racks of Sir Syed train were sent to Sadiqabad Railway Station with the passengers. As soon as the tracks are restored, the trains will be diverted to their destination.

Meanwhile taking notice of the incident, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has ordered immediate inquiry and sought initial report within 24 hours.