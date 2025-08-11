Open Menu

Awards For Outstanding Decorations On Independence Day In Larkana

August 11, 2025

Awards for outstanding decorations on independence day in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Commissioner of Larkana Division, Tahir Hussain Sangi, has said that awards will be given to the institutions and individuals who celebrate Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm in the Larkana Division.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the Commissioner said that for the Independence Day Awards announced by the Chief Minister of Sindh, people should send photos and videos of their decorated homes, shops, government and non-government buildings to the Divisional Committee by August 13, 2025.

In this regard, the public can send their photos and videos to the following WhatsApp numbers for Larkana District the focal person’s phone number is 0300-0093239 for Qambar Shahdadkot, WhatsApp number 0336-5287379 for Shikarpur, 0300-2561798, for Jacobabad, 0300-2900116, and for Kashmore-Kandhkot, 0332-2222736.

The Divisional Committee will select the best-decorated homes, vehicles, shops, and government and non-government buildings and forward recommendations to the Sindh government for awarding them.

