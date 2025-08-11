26 held for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The district administration arrested 26 individuals, sealed 4 business and imposed fines worth Rs. 849,000 for price violations and non-compliance with rate lists.

This was indicated in a 10-day performance report for the current month released by price control magistrates in District Sargodha here on Monday. According to the report, price control magistrates conducted a total of 58109 inspections in various markets, bazaars and shops and took stringent action against inflation and profiteering in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim said that the district administration is taking comprehensive measures to provide relief to the public from inflation. "A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against artificial inflation and hoarding, with strict instructions given to price control magistrates to take immediate and effective action against violators", he added.

The DC appealed to citizens to report any instances of overcharging to relevant authorities promptly, enabling timely action.