KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, while speaking in the Assembly on the occasion of National Minorities Day, recalled the historic vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, calling August 11 a day that reminds the nation of the founding father’s landmark speech.

“We are gathered here in the same Assembly Hall where the Pakistan Resolution was first passed,” said the Chief Minister. “On August 11, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam presented his vision for running the country, declaring that everyone was free to go to their temples, mosques, or any other place of worship and that religion or belief had nothing to do with the affairs of the state.”

Murad Shah noted that while Pakistan achieved independence in 1947, it was in 2009 that then-President Asif Ali Zardari officially declared August 11 as National Minorities Day. “Since then, we have observed this day every year, just three days before Independence Day, to reaffirm Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of equality and justice for all citizens,” he said.

The CM emphasised that the green in Pakistan’s flag represents the Muslim majority, while the white symbolises the country’s minorities. Referring to historical events, he said that on June 26, 1947, the Sindh Assembly voted in favour of joining Pakistan, with 33 members supporting and 20 opposing, making Sindh the first province to back the creation of the new nation.

Quoting Quaid-e-Azam’s words, Shah said, “The Quaid considered himself the protector of Hindu minorities in Pakistan.

” He also cited the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who wanted a Pakistan that belonged to everyone with equal rights, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who believed that while dictators used religion as a tool, the people always rejected extremism through democracy, human rights, and equality.

The CM reaffirmed Sindh’s identity as the land of Sufi saints like Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Sachal Sarmast and Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, all of whom preached religious harmony. “The people of Sindh have always rejected attempts to spread division and will always be remembered for peace and love,” he said.

Highlighting initiatives for minority communities, Shah said the Sindh government had enacted the Hindu Marriage Act, outlawed child marriage, protected places of worship for all faiths and provided educational and employment opportunities for minority youth.

He vowed to continue promoting interfaith dialogue as a means of fostering peace and unity, while preserving religious and cultural heritage for future generations.

Concluding his speech, the chief minister urged everyone to pledge equality: “No one is big or small; all are equal. There should be no fear or deprivation, only respect and opportunity for all.

This is Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan and the vision of our leadership. Let us work together to fulfill it.