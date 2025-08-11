Open Menu

Special Ceremony Held To Mark National Minorities Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Special ceremony held to mark national minorities day

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) An event to mark the national minorities day was held at the Deputy Commissioner

office on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir and cut the cake to mark the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Iram Shehzadi, Minority

Committee Member Mr. Jacob Aftab, community representatives, children, and

a large number of people from minority communities.

Speaking on the occasion, members of the minority community expressed their

appreciation for the Punjab government’s continued support. They emphasized

that, under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district

administration had consistently shown cooperation with minorities on all religious

and national events. They added that such inclusive celebrations play a significant

role in promoting interfaith harmony and social cohesion.

Addressing the gathering, DC Dr. Lubna Nazir reaffirmed that all citizens in Pakistan

enjoy equal rights. She highlighted that the Punjab government was taking practical

steps for the welfare and protection of minority rights across the province. She also

assured that all departments at the district level remain accessible to minority citizens,

with their issues being addressed on a priority basis.

The ceremony concluded with heartfelt gratitude from participants, who thanked Chief

Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Lodhran District Administration for their unwavering

support. They shared that such recognition and inclusive policies empower minority

communities and make them feel like a vital, respected, and secure part of society.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

56 minutes ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

1 hour ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

2 hours ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

2 hours ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

2 hours ago
 Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advi ..

Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors ..

PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia

2 hours ago
 Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to relea ..

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

3 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan