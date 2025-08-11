Special ceremony held to mark national minorities day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) An event to mark the national minorities day was held at the Deputy Commissioner

office on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir and cut the cake to mark the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Iram Shehzadi, Minority

Committee Member Mr. Jacob Aftab, community representatives, children, and

a large number of people from minority communities.

Speaking on the occasion, members of the minority community expressed their

appreciation for the Punjab government’s continued support. They emphasized

that, under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district

administration had consistently shown cooperation with minorities on all religious

and national events. They added that such inclusive celebrations play a significant

role in promoting interfaith harmony and social cohesion.

Addressing the gathering, DC Dr. Lubna Nazir reaffirmed that all citizens in Pakistan

enjoy equal rights. She highlighted that the Punjab government was taking practical

steps for the welfare and protection of minority rights across the province. She also

assured that all departments at the district level remain accessible to minority citizens,

with their issues being addressed on a priority basis.

The ceremony concluded with heartfelt gratitude from participants, who thanked Chief

Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Lodhran District Administration for their unwavering

support. They shared that such recognition and inclusive policies empower minority

communities and make them feel like a vital, respected, and secure part of society.