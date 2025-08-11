Special Ceremony Held To Mark National Minorities Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) An event to mark the national minorities day was held at the Deputy Commissioner
office on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir and cut the cake to mark the occasion.
The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Iram Shehzadi, Minority
Committee Member Mr. Jacob Aftab, community representatives, children, and
a large number of people from minority communities.
Speaking on the occasion, members of the minority community expressed their
appreciation for the Punjab government’s continued support. They emphasized
that, under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district
administration had consistently shown cooperation with minorities on all religious
and national events. They added that such inclusive celebrations play a significant
role in promoting interfaith harmony and social cohesion.
Addressing the gathering, DC Dr. Lubna Nazir reaffirmed that all citizens in Pakistan
enjoy equal rights. She highlighted that the Punjab government was taking practical
steps for the welfare and protection of minority rights across the province. She also
assured that all departments at the district level remain accessible to minority citizens,
with their issues being addressed on a priority basis.
The ceremony concluded with heartfelt gratitude from participants, who thanked Chief
Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Lodhran District Administration for their unwavering
support. They shared that such recognition and inclusive policies empower minority
communities and make them feel like a vital, respected, and secure part of society.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special ceremony held to mark national minorities day36 seconds ago
-
26 held for profiteering39 seconds ago
-
Section 144 imposed in 13 KP districts for chehlum of Imam Hussain41 seconds ago
-
Karachi to experience cloudy weather, drizzles43 seconds ago
-
DPO inspects police stations45 seconds ago
-
Mushaira held to mark Jashn-e-Azadi at FDA complex47 seconds ago
-
CEO Health inspects BHU Jaurian Kalan50 seconds ago
-
PTI’s plans of Independence Day protests, tantamount to May 9 repeat: Arbab Khizer Hayat51 seconds ago
-
Ban imposed on Mishi Walk due to security reasons: Commissioner Rawalpindi54 seconds ago
-
Awareness session for journalists, columnists held11 minutes ago
-
PHA achieves historic revenue milestone with transparent auction11 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum reviewed11 minutes ago