Section 144 Imposed In 13 KP Districts For Chehlum Of Imam Hussain
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department has imposed Section 144 in 13 districts of the province in connection with the observance of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) to maintain law and order, said a notification issued here on Monday.
According to the Home Department, the districts where Section 144 will remain in force include Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Nowshera, Kurram, Mardan, and Lakki Marwat. The order will remain effective for one week.
Under Section 144, pillion riding, wall chalking, and hatred speeches have been banned, along with gatherings of five or more people in the mentioned districts.
The notification further prohibits the display of weapons, aerial firing, use of black-tinted windows, loudspeakers, fireworks, and dissemination of objectionable material.
Authorities have also barred people from standing on rooftops along procession routes, restricted the public movement of Afghan nationals, and limited the entry of outsiders into these districts during the enforcement period.
The Home Department stated that these measures have been taken as part of enhanced security arrangements to ensure the peaceful and secure observance of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS).
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special ceremony held to mark national minorities day22 seconds ago
-
26 held for profiteering25 seconds ago
-
Section 144 imposed in 13 KP districts for chehlum of Imam Hussain27 seconds ago
-
Karachi to experience cloudy weather, drizzles29 seconds ago
-
DPO inspects police stations31 seconds ago
-
Mushaira held to mark Jashn-e-Azadi at FDA complex33 seconds ago
-
CEO Health inspects BHU Jaurian Kalan36 seconds ago
-
PTI’s plans of Independence Day protests, tantamount to May 9 repeat: Arbab Khizer Hayat37 seconds ago
-
Ban imposed on Mishi Walk due to security reasons: Commissioner Rawalpindi40 seconds ago
-
Awareness session for journalists, columnists held10 minutes ago
-
PHA achieves historic revenue milestone with transparent auction10 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum reviewed10 minutes ago