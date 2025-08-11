Governor Sindh marks National Day of Minorities at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori cut a cake at the Governor House to mark the National Day of Minorities.

The event was attended by the Consuls General of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany, Iraq, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, and Oman, said a news release on Monday.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said the ceremony was a recognition of the services of minority communities, adding that they stand shoulder to shoulder in Pakistan’s progress.