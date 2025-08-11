Governor Sindh Marks National Day Of Minorities At Governor House
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori cut a cake at the Governor House to mark the National Day of Minorities.
The event was attended by the Consuls General of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany, Iraq, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, and Oman, said a news release on Monday.
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said the ceremony was a recognition of the services of minority communities, adding that they stand shoulder to shoulder in Pakistan’s progress.
Recent Stories
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASA welcomes ECC’s Rs 2 billion bailout for QAU39 seconds ago
-
August 11 reminds nation of Quaid's landmark speech about equal rights of minorities: CM41 seconds ago
-
Awards for outstanding decorations on independence day in Larkana44 seconds ago
-
Governor Sindh marks National Day of Minorities at Governor House47 seconds ago
-
Special ceremony held to mark national minorities day10 minutes ago
-
26 held for profiteering11 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in 13 KP districts for chehlum of Imam Hussain11 minutes ago
-
Karachi to experience cloudy weather, drizzles11 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects police stations11 minutes ago
-
Mushaira held to mark Jashn-e-Azadi at FDA complex11 minutes ago
-
CEO Health inspects BHU Jaurian Kalan11 minutes ago
-
PTI’s plans of Independence Day protests, tantamount to May 9 repeat: Arbab Khizer Hayat11 minutes ago