33 candidates including 24 independents in run from PP-17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) 33 candidates are in the run for general elections including 24 independents from 17, Rawalpindi XI constituency.

Major party ticket holders include Abdul Hanif PML N , Raja Amir PPPP, Raza Ahmad Shah JI, Adnan Qureshi TLP and Nargis Jabeen IPP. Raja Rashid Hafeez, Raja Arshad and Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan are among independent candidates.

According to details issues by district election commission, 176 polling stations have been set up including 89 male, 85 female and 2 combined to facilitate 256,108 voters including 131,462 male and 124,646 female voters on election day schedules on Feb 8.

There are 176 presiding officers, 916 assistant presiding officers and 634 allied polling staff to conduct the polling on 458 booths.

The district election commission has distributed the polling materials (ballot boxes and ballot papers etc) to returning officers who are further handing over these materials to the concerned presiding officers under the custody of security officials.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema has instructed the administration officers and monitoring teams to remain vigilant for strict compliance of code of conduct issued by ECP.