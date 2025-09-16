33,700 animals vaccinated in Sialkot flood-hit areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Livestock Department has vaccinated 33,715 animals and provided medical treatment to 63,559 sick livestock in flood-affected areas of the district.

Additional Director Dr. Zafar Abbas stated that livestock teams are fully active in the affected regions, with mobile veterinary units regularly visiting villages to offer medical support.

He also urged farmers to call the department’s helpline at 9211 for prompt assistance.

Dr. Abbas further informed that data on livestock casualties is being compiled, with 1,052 animal deaths reported so far due to the floods. According to a departmental survey, Sialkot district has a total livestock population of over 750,000.