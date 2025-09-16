FIA Foils Fake Visa Attempt At Peshawar Airport, 3 Agents Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Tuesday carried out an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, thwarting an attempt to travel abroad on forged visas.
According to FIA officials, two passengers, identified as Adil Raza and Musharraf Mehmood, were set to travel to Albania via flight FZ376.
Upon verification, the work visas presented by them were found to be fake.
On the passengers’ indication, FIA also arrested three agents from the airport premises. The accused were identified as Ghulam Dastgir, Muhammad Riaz, and Tauqeer Ahmad, residents of Narowal and Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.
The arrested agents have been handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar for further interrogation. An FIA spokesperson confirmed that further investigation is in progress.
